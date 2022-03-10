Federal Court releases written judgment in 2021 Leaders' Debate battle vs. Trudeau

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the formal written decision from Justice Elizabeth Heneghan concerning the emergency injunction granted to Rebel News last year which allowed our reporters to cover the French and English language Leaders' Debates.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say on the full decision (available here):

“Well, between 2019 and 2021, Trudeau’s lawyers worked tirelessly to try to strengthen their defences against Rebel News. They read the 2019 court ruling carefully and tried to remove all of the court’s objections. They published very detailed rules for getting in — unlike 2019, where they published none. “Instead of giving us a one-line rejection, they sent us each an 11-page rejection letter. They must have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers. But — miracle of miracle — we beat them again.”

