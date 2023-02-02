Federal Court rules attorney general can't hide emails related to Emergencies Act use

‘Evidence of the cabinet proceedings that led to the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was not disclosed despite repeated requests,’ wrote Justice Richard Mosley in the decision.

  By Rebel News
  February 02, 2023
  • News
Federal Court rules attorney general can't hide emails related to Emergencies Act use
The Canadian Press / Justin Tang
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has lost a Federal Court ruling relating to the use of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy last February. A judge has ordered internal emails that cast doubt on cabinet's claims the protest warranted the invocation of emergency powers.

“Evidence of the cabinet proceedings that led to the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was not disclosed despite repeated requests,” wrote Justice Richard Mosley in the decision, per Blacklock's Reporter. These communications, the judge said, were “essential to the just and proper determination” of whether cabinet broke the law, Blacklock's reported.

“There was no serious violence in Ottawa, the main reason for the Emergencies Act,” said RCMP Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan in an email obtained by the outlet.

Rebel News has been actively covering the Freedom Convoy and subsequent public inquiry investigating the Trudeau government's use of the Emergencies Act, working diligently to reveal the needless crushing of Canadians' civil liberties.

As the public continues to see the accumulating evidence, it becomes more and more clear: the Trudeau government radically restricted and encroached on the cherished rights of citizens, sowing needless division for short-term political gains.

Rebel News is releasing a new documentary looking back on the six-week long inquiry that is investigating the Trudeau government's use of the Emergencies Act. To buy tickets to our upcoming in-person world premiere in Calgary, or for further information on the film, visit TrudeauOnTrial.com.

