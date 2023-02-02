Federal Court rules attorney general can't hide emails related to Emergencies Act use

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has lost a Federal Court ruling relating to the use of the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy last February. A judge has ordered internal emails that cast doubt on cabinet's claims the protest warranted the invocation of emergency powers.

“Evidence of the cabinet proceedings that led to the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was not disclosed despite repeated requests,” wrote Justice Richard Mosley in the decision, per Blacklock's Reporter. These communications, the judge said, were “essential to the just and proper determination” of whether cabinet broke the law, Blacklock's reported.

“There was no serious violence in Ottawa, the main reason for the Emergencies Act,” said RCMP Deputy Commissioner Brian Brennan in an email obtained by the outlet.

Rebel News has been actively covering the Freedom Convoy and subsequent public inquiry investigating the Trudeau government's use of the Emergencies Act, working diligently to reveal the needless crushing of Canadians' civil liberties.

As the public continues to see the accumulating evidence, it becomes more and more clear: the Trudeau government radically restricted and encroached on the cherished rights of citizens, sowing needless division for short-term political gains.

