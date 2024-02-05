Federally-funded trans activists converge in Ottawa to protest Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's parental rights policy

The rainbow-flag waving, mask-adorning Antifa types have come out in Ottawa to protest Alberta's newly proposed gender legislation.


THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Transgender activist Fae Johnstone — a biological male born Zac Johnstone — has arrived in Ottawa to whip up the crowd and protest Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s recently announced pro-parent policy.

The federally-funded activist is best known for Hershey Chocolate's disastrous Women’s Day campaign, wherein they hired a biological male to represent womanhood.

The protest comes days after Premier Smith unveiled Alberta's “Preserving Choice for Children and Youth” policy that upholds parental consent and a parent's role in navigating the complexities of identity with their children while safeguarding women's sport and protecting childhood innocence in the classroom.

Rebel News’ Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is in Ottawa and live-posting the scene of the rainbow and mask-laden pro-child mutilation supporters.

Exploiting the notions of inclusivity, tolerance and diversity, as a biological male Fae has occupied women’s spaces and places, including assuming the role of keynote speaker at Women of Distinction events.

The Regina YWCA, a women's organization with a mandate to empower women and help families, hired the biological male to speak on behalf of women’s issues and was offered the role of keynote speaker at the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards last May in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Rebel News will have more to report from Ottawa in the days ahead.

Ontario Canada Ottawa Danielle Smith Trans Madness
