Federally-funded trans activists converge in Ottawa to protest Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's parental rights policy

Transgender activist Fae Johnstone — a biological male born Zac Johnstone — has arrived in Ottawa to whip up the crowd and protest Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s recently announced pro-parent policy.

Federally funded transgender activist Fae Johnstone of Hershey' disastrous women's day campaign is in Ottawa to whip up the crowd on behalf of the federal government's pro- child mutilation agenda and against Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (and me!). https://t.co/kK1rsTJ5DB pic.twitter.com/xx2UO3IR2O — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 5, 2024

The federally-funded activist is best known for Hershey Chocolate's disastrous Women’s Day campaign, wherein they hired a biological male to represent womanhood.

Did the msm tell you that this activist is funded by the federal government to attack the enemies of the political agenda of the federal government?



They never do divulge that financial interest, do they?



Fae enjoys many federal grants. https://t.co/gngAvdux7d — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 2, 2024

The protest comes days after Premier Smith unveiled Alberta's “Preserving Choice for Children and Youth” policy that upholds parental consent and a parent's role in navigating the complexities of identity with their children while safeguarding women's sport and protecting childhood innocence in the classroom.

Gender identity can be a hard thing to talk about, especially when you are involved. But this conversation is extremely important and parental involvement is critical. Kids need to know we love and support them.

My message to all Albertans: pic.twitter.com/i0ii57GLa6 — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 31, 2024

Rebel News’ Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid is in Ottawa and live-posting the scene of the rainbow and mask-laden pro-child mutilation supporters.

In Ottawa and the anti-convoy antifa band is getting back together.

They're here protesting Alberta Premier Danielle Smith who has brought in a slate of pro parent policies in Alberta. https://t.co/yOSCWWdcNM pic.twitter.com/fgQUfW36mC — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 5, 2024

Exploiting the notions of inclusivity, tolerance and diversity, as a biological male Fae has occupied women’s spaces and places, including assuming the role of keynote speaker at Women of Distinction events.

Sheila Gunn Reid travels to Regina to deliver a petition opposing the YWCA's decision to anoint Fae Johnstone, a transgender activist born a biological male, as its keynote speaker for its Women of Distinction awards event.



MORE by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/33p9fxr0Fl pic.twitter.com/HMUQPOpyQz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 8, 2023

The Regina YWCA, a women's organization with a mandate to empower women and help families, hired the biological male to speak on behalf of women’s issues and was offered the role of keynote speaker at the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards last May in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Rebel News will have more to report from Ottawa in the days ahead.