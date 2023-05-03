YWCA Regina received 3 million in funding from the Saskatchewan government

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan women who object to a biological man stealing the opportunities of women and girls are being silenced on social media.

The funding for the women's organization, which finds itself under fire for hiring a transactivist as the headlining speaker for the annual Women of Distinction awards, was earmarked for housing for vulnerable women.

The grant was topped up with an additional 2 million dollars from the feds.

YWCAs nationwide have issued identical statements of solidarity with their keynote speaker as critics blasted the feminist organization for hiring Fae Johnstone, who also sits on the national board of the YWCA.

Rebel News will give these women and their supporters a voice through our petition and email campaign which calls on the YWCA Regina to rescind Johnstone's speaking engagement.

To lend your voice to support Saskatchewan women and girls as they fight for access to opportunities against an organization which claims to represent them, please visit www.FireFae.ca.

