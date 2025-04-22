Feds confirm Conservative candidate Joe Tay being targeted by Chinese influence campaign

Canada’s election security task force has announced that Joe Tay, the Conservative Party candidate for Don Valley North, is being targeted by Beijing in an effort to smear his reputation to Chinese-Canadians.

The Security Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force made the announcement on Monday, just one week before Canadians head to the polls on April 28 for the federal election.

As reported by The Bureau, the SITE Task Force's admission is the first time the federal government has acknowledged that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is attempting to prevent a specific candidate from being elected in the 2025 election.

According to the SITE Task Force, China is trying to smear Tay's reputation by amplifying negative messaging about the Conservative candidate on social media along with digital suppression efforts.

“It is a series of deliberate and persistent activity across multiple platforms—a coordinated attempt to distort visibility, suppress legitimate discourse, and shape the information environment for Chinese-speaking voters in Canada,” a message from the Task Force reads.

As further detailed by The Bureau, the SITE Task Force provided an example of the kind of message being amplified by the CCP influence campaign.

“Wanted for national security reasons, Joe Tay looks to run for a seat in the Canadian Parliament; a successful bid would be a disaster. Is Canada about to become a fugitive’s paradise?” reads an image that was reportedly boosted online by the CCP.

The revelation comes as the 2025 election has already been marred by controversy surrounding Chinese interference.

Former Liberal Party candidate for Markham-Unionville Paul Chiang previously stepped down from his position after it was revealed he suggested Tay could be turned over to the Chinese consulate for a HK $1 million bounty.

Liberal leader Mark Carney initially threw his full support behind Chiang before he announced he would be "standing aside" from his candidacy.

Chiang's replacement, Peter Yuen, has also been criticized over his purported ties to the CCP after a video showing him emphatically singing a patriotic Chinese song at an event alongside a man with links to the CCP surfaced online.

The SITE Task Force claims that the efforts from the CCP to undermine Tay have ultimately "not generated much traction."