Feds probe claims of foreign actors funding antisemitic attacks

Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Reece Kershaw has revealed investigations are underway to determine if international actors are funding antisemitic crimes in Australia, with cryptocurrency emerging as a potential method of payment.

Kershaw provided an update about the two AFP taskforces addressing the rise in antisemitism across the nation.

Special Operation Avalite, established last December, is focusing on high-impact antisemitic crimes and has so far received 166 reports of alleged offences. Meanwhile, AFP-led Operation Ardvarna is targeting the display of prohibited symbols. Both operations have resulted in arrests, with more expected.

Kershaw highlighted that Special Operation Avalite is currently investigating 15 significant cases, leaving all lines of inquiry open, including possible overseas involvement.

“We are looking into whether overseas actors or individuals have paid local criminals in Australia to carry out some of these crimes in our suburbs,” Kershaw said.

He added that investigators are examining whether cryptocurrency has been used as a payment method, noting that its anonymous nature can complicate the tracing process.

“We are looking at if – or how – they have been paid, for example in cryptocurrency, which can take longer to identify,” he said.

The AFP is also investigating whether young Australians have been radicalised online and subsequently encouraged to commit antisemitic acts.

Kershaw emphasised that while intelligence informs investigations, evidence is critical.

“We are regularly talking to our Five Eyes and trusted international partners about these issues and the AFP stands ready to provide capability to our state and territory police, who I know are all taking these matters seriously,” he said.

He described antisemitism as a “disease” in Australian society that requires urgent action.

“There is no doubt there is an escalation of antisemitism in Australia. We know this is changing the movements and behaviour of a community that is in fear,” Kershaw said.

“Antisemitism is a disease in our community, and it needs to be aggressively attacked because history shows what happens when action is not taken against those who fuel fear and terrorise others.”

The AFP is collaborating with state police commissioners to explore additional strategies to combat antisemitism effectively.