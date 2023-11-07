Female powerlifter faces 2-year suspension from the Canadian Powerlifting Union

Instagram/ April Hutchinson

Team Canada powerlifter April Hutchison has repeatedly raised concerns about biological males competing in women's sports, particularly biological men dominating the women's powerlifting competition.

After multiple attempts to voice her concerns, April's federation disregarded her until recently when the Canadian Powerlifting Union decided to suspend her for 2 years.

In a recent tweet, Hutchison said on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"BREAKING: I now face a 2-year ban by the CPU for speaking publicly about the unfairness of biological males being allowed to taunt female competitors & loot their winnings. Apparently, I have failed in my gender-role duties as “supporting actress” in the horror show that is my #sport right now. Naturally, the CPU deemed MY written (private) complaint of the male bullying to be “frivolous and vexatious.” #CPUhatesWomen #SaveWomensSports

She continued:

The CPU ethics case stated, "Based on the information provided, the Discipline Panel is recommending that AH have her membership to the CPU suspended for 2 years."

Hutchison has made multiple appearances on The Ezra Levant Show to discuss this ongoing issue and the letters she received for speaking out.

"Ever since March, I've had three letters of discipline for speaking out. And the most recent one was about two weeks ago saying that they're going to be taking it to a committee board and deciding if they're going to suspend me for basically calling the male a biological male on TV and introducing social media," she stated in September of this year.

In September, Hutchison also faced suspension for referring to a 'male' athlete as a biological male on social media.

Hutchison had also created her own clothing line where a few items say, "KEEP FEMALE SPORTS FEMALE." Every sale she makes directly contributes to her personal funds and legal support.