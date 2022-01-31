Filming the Calgary convoy from above

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Adam Soos joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about filming the convoy as it passed through Calgary last week from a helicopter.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to ConvoyReports.com to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels.