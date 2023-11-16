Finnish parliamentarian criminally charged for social media post

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a Finnish parliamentarian who was criminally prosecuted for hate speech for her opposition to LGBTQ+ views.

Finland's former interior minister, Päivi Räsänen, was charged under hate speech laws for sharing a verse from the Bible on social media.

#kirkko on ilmoittanut olevansa #seta n #Pride2019 virallinen partneri. Miten kirkon oppiperusta, #raamattu sopii yhteen sen kanssa, että häpeä ja synti nostetaan ylpeyden aiheeksi? pic.twitter.com/cnjAQCrOc2 — Päivi Räsänen (@PaiviRasanen) June 17, 2019

As stated by reporter Lois McLatchie Miller, "That tweet triggered a police investigation and resulted in three criminal charges. So the first was for the tweet, the second was as they dug into her past they found other things that she had said."

"All three of these charges of hate speech actually fall under the Finnish Criminal Code titled, 'War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity,'" she added.

