Finnish parliamentarian criminally charged for social media post

A Finnish parliamentarian was criminally charged for her social media post about a Pride event.

  By Rebel News
  November 16, 2023
  News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a Finnish parliamentarian who was criminally prosecuted for hate speech for her opposition to LGBTQ+ views.

Finland's former interior minister, Päivi Räsänen, was charged under hate speech laws for sharing a verse from the Bible on social media.

As stated by reporter Lois McLatchie Miller, "That tweet triggered a police investigation and resulted in three criminal charges. So the first was for the tweet, the second was as they dug into her past they found other things that she had said." 

"All three of these charges of hate speech actually fall under the Finnish Criminal Code titled, 'War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity,'" she added.

