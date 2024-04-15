Fire Rescue Victoria stays tight-lipped on sacking of 'stalker' employee

E-transfer (Canada):

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) has refused to publicly confirm reports one of its employees has been terminated following an internal review of conduct.

In October 2023, FRV confirmed it was investigating the conduct of Christopher Johnson after he was captured on camera lashing out at a woman during a Melbourne street celebration after Dan Andrews' resignation.

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini encountered Johnson, known for his relentless stalking of Yemini at various news events in the city, while conducting interviews with rally participants.

The incident escalated when Johnson, wearing his FRV work lanyard, was caught on camera allegedly assaulting a female attendee during a heated exchange.

Police intervened at the time of the incident, removing Johnson from the scene, as the crowd cheered.

FRV's media team initially stated that they were not aware of the matter prior to contact being made and assured that they would undertake a full and comprehensive review.

Reports on social media have claimed Johnson's employment has now been terminated, however, FRV has declined to confirm to Rebel News whether Johnson's employment has been terminated following the review, stating they are "unable to comment on individual employee matters."

Social media personality Jane Agirtan, who has been engaged with MP’s and FRV since the internal investigation commenced, has added her own allegations of inappropriate “stalking like” behaviour from Johnson in a statement to Rebel News.

"I have received a phone call from Senior Manager at FRV on April 11 advising that Mr Johnsons is 'no longer in any way associated or affiliated with FRV and FRV is not responsible for this conduct' which as I interpret it, means his employment with FRV was terminated upon conclusion of an internal investigation into his conduct," she said.

Despite earlier acknowledgment of the seriousness of the incident and the undertaking of a "full and comprehensive" review, FRV is yet to confirm Johnson's termination.