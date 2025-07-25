First Nations request $704M to exhume alleged graves

A federal fund for exhuming suspected graves at Indian Residential Schools faces oversubscription, with First Nations seeking over $700 million, triple its original budget.

“The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada reported thousands of Indigenous children died while attending Indian Residential Schools,” said a March 14 Ministerial Handout memo by the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations. “The actual number of individuals buried, or cemetery sites associated with Residential Schools, is unknown.”

Cabinet allocated $238.8 million in 2022 to the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund to find, document, and commemorate unmarked burial sites. The fund, extended to March 31, 2026, has paid out $246.7 million.

Requests from First Nations now total $704.3 million, according to Blacklock’s.

In 2021, following the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation's claim of 215 graves at a Kamloops Residential School site, cabinet announced the fund. Though no remains were found, the First Nation received $12.1 million for exhumations and DNA testing.

Kimberley Murray, Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves, testified last November 28 at Senate committee hearings, acknowledging public skepticism about the existence of graves.

She stated, “It is one thing to say you don’t believe there are burials. That’s your opinion and you can have freedom of speech to say that.”

Murray then condemned denials of Indigenous burials, calling such speech “incitement to hate” against Indigenous people.

She also describes vitriol around church burnings as hateful.

Between 2010 and 2022, there have been a staggering 592 police-reported arsons at places of worship, resulting in damages of at least $10,000, according to federal data tabled in the House of Commons.

Some 423 police-reported burnings occurred at places of worship since 2015, the year the Truth and Reconciliation Commission published a report claiming 4,100 children died at residential schools, a figure that remains unverified.

As reported by Blacklock’s, arson attacks averaged as few as 13 a year before the report.

Police counted 90 arson attacks in 2021, the same year the Kamloops First Nation discovered 215 alleged graves, with investigations taking upwards of two decades to complete.

In May 2024, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc reclassified suspected Kamloops graves as “anomalies,” three years after public outrage, a papal visit, and church damage over the alleged burial site.

The First Nation declared a 2024 Day of Reflection, using language similar to its 2021 declaration but replacing “children” with “anomalies.”

As of January 2024, only 12 people had been charged with burning churches since the controversy first emerged, with one conviction, reported CBC News.

MP Marc Dalton introduced Bill C-411 on June 19, 2024, to amend the Criminal Code regarding arson of wildfires and places of worship, specifically addressing anti-Christian prejudice. A first offense would carry a minimum five-year jail sentence, subsequent offenses seven years.

No parliamentary committee has examined arson attacks on places of worship.