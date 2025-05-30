Ford gov't gives politicians a 35% pay raise, new pension benefits

New legislation tabled late yesterday proposes a new pension plan and a 35% pay raise for MPPs, angering taxpayer advocates.

"While families are tightening their belts and the province sinks deeper into debt, Ontario politicians are stuffing their own pockets," said Nicolas Gagnon, communications director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. "They're voting themselves a raise and a taxpayer-funded pension, and they expect Ontarians to just smile and pay for it."

MPP base salaries will increase from $116,550 to $157,450, costing taxpayers at least $6 million in the first year, plus ongoing pension expenses.

That number is higher for those with a cabinet post, and the premier, with the latter receiving an increase from $209,000 to about $282,000. Cabinet ministers would pocket an additional $58,000, bringing their total to around $224,000, before taxes.

Gagnon condemned the Province for approving the pay raise, amidst increasing provincial debt and household financial struggles.

"This sends the wrong message to taxpayers who are already under pressure from inflation, taxes, and high living costs," said Gagnon, citing upcoming fiscal projections.

Ontario's escalating debt is projected to reach $500 billion by 2027 and cost taxpayers $16 billion in interest this year. The Province said it expects to see a surplus in fiscal year 2027/28.

A 2009 MPP salary freeze was set to end when the provincial budget had a surplus for two consecutive years. Although a surplus occurred in 2022, the government introduced legislation to pause the automatic pay increase, stating that politicians should not receive raises during times of financial struggle for the public.

"Every MPP who supported this bill just told taxpayers that they [came] first," Gagnon said. "If politicians want to attract talent, they should lead by example and start by fixing the province's finances instead of lining their own pockets."

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said the bill has all-party support, ending a 16-year pay freeze. A previous pension plan was axed three decades ago.

The adjusted pay increase takes effect on the date of the 2025 election, February 27, with the pensions starting next calendar year.

Currently, MPPs may contribute 10% of their salary to a retirement savings plan. As of January 1, 2026, MPPs can enroll in the Public Service Pension Plan and access supplemental benefits after six years of service.

Ontario MPPs are now the highest-paid provincial politicians in Canada.