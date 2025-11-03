Foreigner pleads for ‘no deportation’ after abducting nine-year-old child

Manoj Govindbalunikam, 37, of Brampton, was sentenced in Sault Ste. Marie after pleading guilty to abducting a nine-year-old boy two years ago.

In May, Govindbalunikam pleaded guilty to abducting a person under 14 in Thessalon on August 15, 2023. Crown attorney Adrianna Mucciarelli and defence attorney Jessica Belisle presented sentencing submissions to Ontario Court Justice Michael Varpio.

A publication ban prohibits identification of the victim.

WOW



Manoj Govindbalunikam, 37 of Brampton



abducted a 9 year old boy



using 'grooming tactics', like offering him a fidget spinner, giving him his realtor card and later buying him ice cream



and now he is seeking a light sentence so he doesn't get deported! Only in Canada!! pic.twitter.com/o1EvXcHXPz — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) November 1, 2025

The hearing commenced with two victim impact statements (one from the victim's mother, another from the victim with his aunt's help) and three photo exhibits, including two photos taken by Govindbalunikam of the boy.

The victim was fishing at the time of the incident and was subsequently approached by real estate agent Govindbalunikam, who offered him a fidget spinner. Two kayakers observed the interaction and a yellow 2022 Chevrolet Camaro with black racing stripes, which they reported to police.

Govindbalunikam drove the boy around after buying him ice cream at Sinton Tavern and taking photos, even slowing down as they drove past his house.

The victim’s father recognized his son inside the vehicle and intervened just before Govindbalunikam could drive away. Police later confirmed the suspect’s identity using his license plate number, a business card found at the scene, and a matching driver’s license photo.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner announced a bill to simplify the deportation of foreign criminals, stating, "Becoming a Canadian is a privilege, not a right." It will be tabled when Parliament returns next month.https://t.co/tGxv3btNpz — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 14, 2025

Varpio's request for a short recess to review submissions, made before victim impact statements were read aloud in court, drew an objection from the back of the courtroom, as first reported by Orillia Matters.

The mother expressed disapproval of the reading, stating, "It should be read in court, not him reading it before." When asked if they were the victim's parents, the father responded, "I’m the guy who pulled my son out of the f—ing car."

Varpio allowed the parents to stay but warned against further outbursts. He emphasized the need for calm and “dispassionate” justice in the emotional environment.

Conservatives propose amending the Criminal Code after a spate of high-profile cases saw non-citizens being given softer sentences.



"This offends all principles of fairness that should be foundational to our justice system," says MP Michelle Rempel Garner. pic.twitter.com/DSPSVsklJO — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 13, 2025

Mucciarelli requested a two-year jail sentence, followed by 18 months of probation for the Crown. The maximum sentence for the abduction of a person under 14 is 10 years.

The 12-year-old victim, still suffering from nightmares, panic, anxiety, and a "fight or flight" response, is taunted by schoolchildren about getting into a stranger's car for ice cream, as detailed in his impact statement.

The victim's mother stated her son and family's mental health has suffered greatly. Mucciarelli stated the event was life-changing for all involved and the Thessalon community, adding the victim will feel the trauma into adulthood.

Meanwhile, Belisle requested a conditional discharge, three years probation, and a maximum jail sentence of six months minus a day for Govindbalunikam, who spent two days in custody post-abduction and 805 days adhering to bail conditions.

THESSALON, ON - WEST OF SAULT STE. MARIE - The Brampton man charged with abducting a nine-year-old boy in northern Ontario two summers ago is expected to take a plea bargain and avoid a trial.



Manoj Govindbalunikam is accused of luring a young boy, who was fishing by himself at… pic.twitter.com/yRAi2LqVpB — Canadian Crime Watch (@CrimeWatchCAN) May 1, 2025

Belisle’s recommendation aligned with the fact that Govindbalunikam has been a permanent resident since 2013, aiming to allow him the opportunity to appeal any potential deportation, as a longer sentence would trigger automatic removal.

The defendant pleaded guilty and apologized, with sentencing deferred until November 19 for further submissions.

After the hearing, the parents, frustrated with the two-year legal process, expressed their anger. The father yelled, "You're a piece of s—," and the mother told police, "he can shove it up his a—" regarding the apology.