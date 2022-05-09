Former AG Barr condemns Biden admin's response to majority draft opinion leak

Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Former attorney general Bill Barr has condemned the Democrats and the Biden administration for its failure to adequately respond to the leak of a majority draft opinion by the United States Supreme Court, which would ostensibly overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade legislation.

In an interview last week, Barr initially responded to the leak by calling it “unprecedented,” and suggested for a grand jury to be convened to “compel the truth” to hold those responsible for the breach accountable.

“It could be obstructing the administration of justice, the due process of justice,” Barr said in an interview with Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM. “Obstruction means you’re attempting to influence, you know, through some kind of wrongdoing.”

During the first interview, Barr floated the prospect that Chief Justice John Roberts could appoint a former U.S. attorney or criminal law expert to lead a special internal investigation.

Speaking to Fox News’ Guy Benson on Friday, the former AG repeated his call for a formal investigation and referred to the leak as a crime.

“They need to be able to have, you know, discourse within the court in deciding the case and make sure that it’s kept confidential until an opinion comes out. And so this was an obstruction of the judicial process. It was an interference in the due administration of justice,” Barr said. “So I think that it’s a crime that was done. It appears to have been done.”

He added that it was only a matter of time before evidence will emerge to reveal that the leak was conducted “in order to derail the opinion and upset the deliberations of the court.”

“And so I think ultimately it belongs in the criminal justice side of things. And the person who did this should go to jail,” Barr added. “Now, there could be some preliminary review of this thing to see if they can figure out quickly who it is and then turn it over to the Department of Justice for prosecution.”

Barr suggested that it would be relatively easy for investigators to narrow down the suspects due to the limited number of people who had access to the draft. He noted that there are a few people who could have been responsible and that as such, investigators “should be able to narrow it down fairly quickly.”

“Well, I was appalled that they didn’t just come out and condemn this,” said Barr of the Biden administration’s response to the leak.

“It really, to me… to allow the doxxing of Supreme Court justices. And as [White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki] says, ‘there’s a lot of passion.’ As you say, it was obviously done precisely to intimidate them, and it does expose them to additional threats,” Barr said. “I was mildly harassed, but it wasn’t too bad and I had a lot of protection. But, the left has been tolerant of violence for some time now. It’s becoming increasingly shameless,” he added.

“When Trump first ran during the election, there were numerous instances of groups attacking Trump supporters. They were never condemned by the Democrats. They didn't condemn the violence over the summer of 2020. And so, you know, this is sort of part and parcel of the Democratic party now,” he said.