Former justice minister David Lametti resigns after ruling on Emergencies Act

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

During the 2022 Freedom Convoy, then-Justice Minister David Lametti contemplated the use of military force to disrupt anti-mandate demonstrations. Now, the former cabinet minister has resigned from office — mere days after a federal judge ruled the invocation of the Emergencies Act as "unconstitutional."

Lametti abruptly quit the House of Commons Thursday afternoon following an earlier decision that found he breached the Charter Of Rights And Freedoms during the Convoy protests, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

In a four-page resignation letter on his Facebook page, the former Attorney General contends he served "during an extraordinary time" that included "a pandemic, an occupation of border crossings and downtown Ottawa necessitating the invocation of the Emergencies Act and a war in Europe."

"I am proud of the role I played in each of these situations," he writes.

Defence Minister Anand comments on ministers Lametti and Mendicino speaking "in jest" about the need for a tank to end the Freedom Convoy.

"Does cabinet solidary require you to find this joke funny?" quips @JCCFCanada lawyer Rob Kittredge.



MORE: https://t.co/vJpAfNiGn2 pic.twitter.com/rkmPtNyv8H — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 23, 2022

According to internal texts and emails released by the Public Order Emergency Commission, Lametti suggested the federal government deploy armed troops against the Freedom Convoy.

"You need to get the police to move and the Canadian Armed Forces to move, if necessary," he wrote in a February 2, 2022 text. "People are looking to us for leadership and not stupid people."

"How many tanks are you asking for?" texted then-Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino. "I reckon one will do!!" replied Lametti.

Another scandal brews in the aftermath of the Emergencies Act ruling as intelligence agencies reportedly fabricated information to indict supporters of the Freedom Convoy.



MORE: https://t.co/mQYuNehSDX pic.twitter.com/Ep0pryI9AK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 25, 2024

The former Attorney General testified to the Commission that he felt "personally threatened" by the protesters outside Parliament.

"When you walked through the Convoy and saw some of the banners, saw the Prime Minister hanging off the end of a rope for example, violent, violent images, and you saw some of the rhetoric that was coming out from the protesters — sorry, I shouldn’t say protesters because it wasn’t much of a protest, the occupiers," said Lametti.

"When you saw what the occupiers were doing to my staff and the experiences they were coming in with, at one point I said, 'I'm going to Montréal, we’re going virtual,' because I didn’t want to put my staff at risk to have to come into work."

"All of that made me feel threatened," he claimed.

The former Attorney General also acknowledged in a 2022 parliamentary committee hearing to mistakenly believing Russian agents bankrolled the Freedom Convoy.

"CBC reported I believe on the 14th of February or the 13th of February that there was foreign funding through a variety of different sites," he said. The story was subsequently retracted.

This is a developing story.