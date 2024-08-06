Former NSW Premier finally admits authoritarian vaccine mandates were 'wrong'

Former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet has finally acknowledged that vaccine mandates enforced during the pandemic were “wrong” in his parliamentary valedictory speech as he concluded his political career.

Speaking to state parliament on Tuesday, Perrottet addressed the contentious issue that sparked heated debates during the pandemic, as states and businesses imposed their own mandates.

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini grilled Perrottet in November last year, with the former Premier at that time stopping short of saying that he regretted NSW's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Perrottet is now set to travel to the United States for a new role with mining giant BHP in Washington, following 13 years in politics.

“Now while we didn’t get everything right, I believe we got more right than wrong,” Mr Perrottet stated. “Without dwelling on every decision we got wrong, I believe it’s important to point out one mistake which was made by government here and around the world. And that was the strict enforcement of vaccine mandates.”

He acknowledged that although health authorities and governments acted with good intentions to curb the spread, individual choices should have been respected.

“If the impact of vaccines on transmission was limited at best, as is now mostly accepted, the law should have left more room for respect for freedom,” he said. “Vaccines saved lives but ultimately mandates were wrong. People’s personal choices shouldn’t have cost them their jobs.”

Perrottet emphasised the need for a better balance in future pandemics, promoting action while safeguarding personal liberties. Despite the criticism, he praised the state’s response to COVID-19.

“Whilst we didn’t always agree, and in fact often disagreed, everyone’s perspective was fairly considered and, I believe, led to NSW having one of the strongest responses not just in this country but globally,” he said.

Comfort doesn’t lead to progress. To make the future better, you need ideas that challenge the way things are.”