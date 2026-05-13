Former premiers speak out against Carney

At the recent Canada Strong and Free Network Conference in Ottawa, two former premiers — Mike Harris of Ontario and Gordon Campbell of British Columbia — delivered a blunt message about the state of conservatism in Canada. They echoed the message that Canadians are looking for practical solutions, lower costs, stronger provincial autonomy and less federal interference.

Asked about conservatism in Canada, Campbell said people are searching for “sensible solutions” and are “tired of the old ideologies” that hold them and their families back. He said Canadians want “more choices in their lives” and want to get “their cost of living under control.”

Harris defended Ontario Premier Doug Ford, saying, “He is a conservative and he’s doing the best that he can.” But he argued Ford’s biggest obstacle is Ottawa. “The biggest challenge that he has, the federal government puts on him,” Harris said. “They shove all these programs at him. They don’t give him enough money to run them.”

Harris said premiers across the country are facing the same problem: “The way the federal government intrudes on provincial areas of jurisdiction, over taxes, over borrows, sets stupid conditions.” For him, “the biggest challenge is dealing with the federal government.”

Campbell also criticized Ottawa’s role in natural resources, saying, “It’s time for the federal government to get out of natural resources.” He argued Alberta and British Columbia should be “in lockstep” to move Canadian resources to international markets, including through a pipeline “from Alberta direct to the port of Prince Rupert.”

On Mark Carney, Campbell was unequivocal: “Mark Carney is not a conservative.” He called Carney “a statist” who believes “the state should be included in everything.”

Campbell said Canadians do not want government controlling their lives. Instead, they want to “set their own agendas” and “make their own choices.” He added that “the private sector economy is the economy that drives quality of life forward.”