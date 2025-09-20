Four arrested as Antifa radicals clash with parents at Montreal rally

Police arrested four masked Antifa radicals wearing keffiyehs on Saturday after they attempted to disrupt a peaceful rally organized by parents opposed to gender ideology.

The rally, held in downtown Montreal, drew parents raising concerns about the spread of gender ideology in schools.

According to Rebel News reporter Alexandra Lavoie, Antifa agitators tried to intimidate her and Rebel News with chants and obscene gestures before riot police intervened.

Video footage shows suspects pinned to the ground as officers confiscated helmets and protest gear.

Despite a heavy riot police presence, Antifa demonstrators attempted to counter the parents’ rally with banners, chants, and middle fingers. Ezra Levant, Rebel News founder, warned that his outlet “will never bend the knee to Antifa” and vowed to hold both agitators and police accountable if laws are not enforced.

The incident also highlights a stark difference between the U.S. and Canada in how Antifa is treated. In the United States, President Donald Trump designated Antifa as a terrorist organization, citing violence and intimidation tactics.

In Canada, however, Antifa continues to be portrayed by some as a peaceful protest movement of the Left — even as its actions increasingly involve violent disruptions, attacks, and threats.