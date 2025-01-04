Freedom fighter calls Mendicino a 'human rights violator' over Convoy response

Liberal MP Marco Mendicino will not seek re-election, citing differing approaches to foreign policy among the party brass. However, one human rights activist wants to set the record straight: “Marco Mendicino is a human rights violator.”

“When Justin Trudeau issued the Emergencies Act to trample on the Charter of Rights and the freedom of Canadians, he [Mendicino] was the public safety minister,” said Salman Sima, a freedom advocate.

He alleged the outgoing MP was “Justin Trudeau’s partner in crime.”

Marco Mendicino is a human rights violator. When @JustinTrudeau issued the Emergencies Act to trample on the Charter of Rights and the freedom of Canadians, he was the public safety minister. When Justin Trudeau's thugs and RCMP's top officers laughed at the people and made… https://t.co/mGDI60O1cK pic.twitter.com/ddBfquPbH2 — Salman Sima (@SalmanSima) January 3, 2025

Trudeau’s disgraced minister faced potential censure last month for “deliberately lying” about cabinet’s response to the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

A final report into the matter says the MP “has been flatly contradicted by all other evidence on the question.”

“Parliament deserves to receive clear and definitive answers to questions,” said Conservative MP Glen Motz. “We must be entitled to the truth.”

Sima said invoking the Emergencies Act will “forever” be a stain on Marco Mendicino's forehead. “Parliament will be a better place without him,” said the activist. “He won't be missed!”

Trudeau's Public Safety Minister, Marco Mendocino, says they invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act because:



"people lives were being completely upended, and it had a very direct impact on the ability to go to work,"https://t.co/vJpAfNAPBa pic.twitter.com/l6Y1rluuTN — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 20, 2022

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to be [an] MP for Toronto for three consecutive terms, as well as a minister of two portfolios for federal cabinet,” Mendicino said.

The MP recalled not being the “preferred candidate” of the Liberal Party, in his statement to social media. But ultimately, the government’s “enfeebled role” in the Middle East forced his hand.

“When Justin Trudeau's thugs and RCMP's top officers laughed at the people and made jokes that Canadian protesters would see their ‘jackboots,’” Sima said.

“He was in charge. He was involved in freezing bank accounts of hard working Canadians.”

Twenty plaintiffs targeted by the invocation of Emergencies Act claim the federal government and financial institutions infringed their Charter rights.



MORE: https://t.co/Bfe6RD5N4v pic.twitter.com/L1Bktb90Pn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2024

Cabinet invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, granting law enforcement extraordinary authority to arrest and search Canadians, and seize their assets for supporting the trucker-led demonstration.

Mendicino repeatedly justified the invocation in remarks made that year, reported Blacklock’s. For years, elected officials have sought proof that legal advice deemed the action lawful.

Prior access to information records revealed that cabinet sought legal advice after invoking the emergency powers. Opposition parties called its use “abusive” and “unnecessary”.

“Solicitor-client privilege is foundational,” said Attorney General Arif Virani, who confirmed there was a written legal opinion, but it remains confidential. His predecessor, David Lametti, issued legal advice on the government response to the convoy.

"Would you resign or apologize to Canadians?"



Prime Minister Trudeau stays silent as Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie asks him about a Federal Court verdict ruling his invoking of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional.https://t.co/HSrZRDuGOr pic.twitter.com/NpuF520lYS — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 23, 2024

A two-page Memorandum For The Attorney General dated February 15, 2022 – one day after cabinet quashed the Ottawa convoy – was not among the documents reviewed by Justice Paul Rouleau, head of the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), which looked into the constitutionality of invoking the Emergencies Act.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms clarified that invoking the Emergencies Act is the “last resort” during a state of public emergency – a sentiment held by Justice Rouleau.

The invocation has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court, which the Trudeau government is currently appealing.

Among the 56 POEC recommendations includes tabling the “factual and legal basis for the declaration and measures adopted, including the view of the Minister of Justice of Canada” before invoking emergency powers.