Trudeau minister ‘misled’ Canadians on Freedom Convoy response: report

Trudeau’s disgraced former public safety minister faces possible censure for “deliberately lying” on their response to the Freedom Convoy.

“Parliament deserves to receive clear and definitive answers to questions,” said Conservative MP Glen Motz. “We must be entitled to the truth.”

Cabinet invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, granting law enforcement extraordinary authority to arrest and search Canadians, and seize their assets for supporting the trucker-led demonstration.

For years, elected officials have sought proof that legal advice deemed the action lawful beforehand.

Trudeau's Public Safety Minister, Marco Mendocino, says they invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act because:



"people lives were being completely upended, and it had a very direct impact on the ability to go to work,"https://t.co/vJpAfNAPBa pic.twitter.com/l6Y1rluuTN — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 20, 2022

On Thursday, Liberal MP Marco Mendicino faced formal demands to be censured for contempt of Parliament, reported Blacklock’s. MPs have sought the truth into the invocation for years.

Mendicino apparently misled Canadians in prior testimony, when he claimed to have acted on advice from law enforcement.

A final report into the matter says the MP, then minister, “has been flatly contradicted by all other evidence on the question.”

“The Special Joint Committee was intentionally misled,” MP Motz told the Commons. The Liberal MP did not oppose the allegations at the time. He was fired from cabinet in 2023.

A Speaker’s ruling on the potential Parliamentary censure is pending, Blacklock’s learned.

Another scandal brews in the aftermath of the Emergencies Act ruling as intelligence agencies reportedly fabricated information to indict supporters of the Freedom Convoy.



MORE: https://t.co/lQKTotfWFE pic.twitter.com/9QsXzg34OO — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 25, 2024

Mendicino repeatedly justified the invocation in remarks made that year, reported Blacklock’s.

“We are listening to law enforcement,” he said February 21, 2022. “According to law enforcement we still need the Emergencies Act.”

“We had to invoke the Emergencies Act and we did so on the basis of non-partisan professional advice from law enforcement,” Mendicino said days later on February 28.

“It was only after we got advice from law enforcement that we invoked the Emergencies Act,” the MP said April 28. “We invoked the Emergencies Act after we received advice from law enforcement,” he repeated May 3.

Trudeau ignores questions as to why RCMP and OPP texts reveal his govt considered the Emergencies Act on Feb 5 to clear the truckers' protest from Ottawa.



"it was used properly and that it delivered the things that Canadians needed it to deliver"pic.twitter.com/K3PaVrzmX9 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 28, 2022

For years MPs have sought proof that legal advice deemed the action lawful beforehand, but advice tendered to cabinet by the Attorney General is protected by client-solicitor privilege.

Attorney General Arif Virani previously told a special joint committee there was a written legal opinion, but it remains confidential. “Solicitor-client privilege is foundational,” he said.

“So you are both the client and the solicitor?” asked New Democrat MP Matthew Green. “I wear different hats,” replied Virani. His predecessor, then-minister David Lametti, issued legal advice on the government response to the convoy.

Prior access to information records revealed that cabinet sought legal advice after invoking the emergency powers. Opposition parties called its use “abusive” and “unnecessary”.

A two-page Memorandum For The Attorney General dated February 15, 2022 – one day after cabinet quashed the Ottawa convoy – was not among the documents reviewed by Justice Paul Rouleau, head of the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC), which looked into the constitutionality of invoking the Emergencies Act.

"Would you resign or apologize to Canadians?"



Prime Minister Trudeau stays silent as Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie asks him about a Federal Court verdict ruling his invoking of the Emergencies Act was unconstitutional.https://t.co/HSrZRDuGOr pic.twitter.com/NpuF520lYS — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 23, 2024

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms clarified that invoking the Emergencies Act is the “last resort” – a sentiment expressed by Justice Rouleau.

The invocation has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court, which the Trudeau government is currently appealing.

Among the 56 POEC recommendations includes tabling the “factual and legal basis for the declaration and measures adopted, including the view of the Minister of Justice of Canada” before invoking emergency powers.