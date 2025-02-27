Freeland shares plan for 'new world order' during Liberal debate

The four candidates in the race to replace Justin Trudeau took the debate stage twice this week, where former finance minister Chrystia Freeland proposed Canada work with our allies to counter the United States under President Donald Trump, and “build a new world order, where democracy and Canadian sovereignty is protected.”

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their views on Freeland's use of such obviously loaded language — and her bizarre push to confront the U.S.

“Does Freeland not understand that 'new world order' is really debased language for anyone with two braincells,” David remarked.

“We know what new world order means: that is undemocratic. But then again, this is someone who was giddy back in 2022 when she froze the bank accounts of Canadians, the ones who had the temerity to donate to the Freedom Convoy. That's new world order in action — the government going into your bank account and freezing it.”

“Who could such a promise appeal to?” David wondered.

“Her (World Economic Forum) overlords? Undecided Carney voters?” replied Sheila. “Here's the thing on the debate ... it was the furthest possible thing from a debate, it was like a fireside chat of co-collaborators.”

Instead, the Liberals are simply posturing for positioning in a Carney-led party.

“This isn't about a free liberal exchange of ideas or let's lay bare the problems of the party and see who's best suited to fix them. They're not talking about that stuff at all,” Sheila continued. “This is just a fundraising effort for the Liberals, that's all it is at the end of the day.”

“I think you're right,” agreed David.

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every weekday live at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) right here on RebelNews.com.