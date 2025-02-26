🔴 Rebel Roundup | Freeland's 'new world order', Doug Ford premier 'forever', Bizarre stabbing incident
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at last night's English-language Liberal leadership debate, which saw former finance minister and deputy PM Chrystia Freeland say Canada needs to seek out allies as part of a "new world order" to counter the Trump-led United States.
Plus, with Ontario's election to be decided Thursday night, incumbent Premier Doug Ford says he wants to have the gig “forever” as he looks set to form his third majority government.
And finally, a bizarre stabbing incident in Alberta has seen a trans-identifying man attack his children before ranting about the incident — and, of course, having mainstream media outlets refer to the biological male by his preferred pronouns.
