From 'elbows up' to starstruck: Carney gushes over Trump at G7

Liberal leader Mark Carney has humiliated himself—and every progressive who voted for him—by swooning over Donald Trump at the G7 Summit in Alberta, despite campaigning on a tough, "elbows up" stance against the U.S. President.

Carney's election campaign played heavily to anti-Trump sentiment, telling voters that Canada's relationship with America — particularly under Trump — was over as we knew it. He vowed to chart a new course, free from the influence of "Trumpism," and to stand firm against what he described as a dangerous, destabilizing force in global politics.

But when Donald Trump arrived in Banff for the G7, all that posturing melted into an embarrassing puddle.

In front of cameras, Carney fawned over Trump like Justin Trudeau at a Taylor Swift concert. Gone were the elbows, the icy diplomacy, and the campaign rhetoric. In their place? Open admiration and photo-op diplomacy.

Footage from the summit shows Carney standing silently as Trump mocked past Canadian decisions—including the expulsion of Russia from the G8—while praising his own leadership. Carney offered no defence, no correction, and certainly no "elbows."

If Liberal voters thought they were electing a principled anti-Trump statesman, they should feel deeply misled. What they got instead was a man who folded at the first flash of American power, happy to bask in the moment and posture for the cameras.

This flip-flop isn't just embarrassing—it's revealing. Carney didn't change his mind on Trump. He changed audiences.

He ran on "elbows up." He delivered knees bent.