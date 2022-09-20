FULL: Pierre Poilievre gives statement during Parliament's first sitting day
Poilievre addresses the devastating knife attack incident in Saskatchewan, and the lack of help from the government towards Indigenous communities.
Legislators have returned to the House of Commons for a new session of Parliament. This fall, the Conservatives have a new face as leader of the Opposition: Pierre Poilievre.
Watch Poilievre's full statement as leader during the first sitting of Parliament.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.