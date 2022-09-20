FULL: Pierre Poilievre gives statement during Parliament's first sitting day

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Legislators have returned to the House of Commons for a new session of Parliament. This fall, the Conservatives have a new face as leader of the Opposition: Pierre Poilievre.

Watch Poilievre's full statement as leader during the first sitting of Parliament.