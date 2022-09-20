FULL: Pierre Poilievre gives statement during Parliament's first sitting day

Poilievre addresses the devastating knife attack incident in Saskatchewan, and the lack of help from the government towards Indigenous communities.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 20, 2022
  • News

Legislators have returned to the House of Commons for a new session of Parliament. This fall, the Conservatives have a new face as leader of the Opposition: Pierre Poilievre.

Watch Poilievre's full statement as leader during the first sitting of Parliament.

