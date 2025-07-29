FULL: Sean Feucht defies smoke bombs, chaotic protesters to worship in Montreal

Ministerios Restauración, a Spanish Evangelical Church in Montreal, played host to Sean Feucht this weekend, where the American artist and pastor held a worship service despite mounting opposition from the city and radical activists.

In recent weeks, at least six of Feucht’s Canadian events have been cancelled.

The reason? Because he is pro-life, pro-family, refuses to bend the knee to political correctness, and has been labelled as “MAGA” due to his ties to Donald Trump and his administration. Despite warnings from the City of Montreal, Feucht and his team moved forward, describing the gathering as a worship service.

“We’re here to worship God,” Feucht told Rebel News. “As far as I know, it’s a free country… maybe we’ll see tonight.”

The night took a turn when Antifa-style protesters blocked streets and some even climbed the church stairs. Police created a perimeter, but one activist circumvented security and lit two smoke bombs inside during worship.

“A big fat guy in white… took the smoke bombs out of his pockets and lit them… and then chucked them right at my head,” Feucht recounted. “Thankfully, I dodged them.”

Despite the chaos, worship continued. “The church didn’t stop for a minute,” Feucht said. “We’re not gonna be threatened. We’re not gonna be afraid.”

Feucht also praised local law enforcement: “The police have been really amazing… they warned us about how the anti-Christian bigotry is strong in this city.”

Confronted by a CBC reporter about the lack of a permit, Feucht replied: “I don’t think you need a permit to worship in a church. Last time I checked, you don’t need a permit to worship.”

While no tickets were issued the night of the event, the following day city officials confirmed to mainstream media that a $2,500 fine will be issued to the church for hosting the service.

Rebel News put the church in contact with lawyers from The Democracy Fund, a civil liberties organization, to fight any potential charges.

The incident has reignited debate over religious freedom in Canada, with Feucht concluding: “This is not the Canada I knew 20 years ago.”