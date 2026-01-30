'Gas City' residents enthusiastic for Alberta referendum

Medicine Hat hosted its first “Stay Free Alberta” petition signing event recently, with a presentation about the immediate positive implications of an independent Alberta by Matt Klimaszewski.

Klimaszewski is a prominent community figure in Medicine Hat, a man known for his leadership in veteran affairs and his efforts to help preserve the area's local heritage.

The event, held at the Wyndham Garden Medicine Hat hotel, saw just over 2,000 Albertans pass through the doors during a six-hour window. Originally scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., organizers opened the doors to the venue two hours early as excited signees were already lining up to get in.

Tired of the empty promises, the decisions made about their future by a tone-deaf Liberal government on the other side of the country, and an uncertain future for Alberta's youth, the attendees I spoke with expressed fatigue with Ottawa, but also a sense of hope for a free and prosperous Alberta for themselves, their children, and their grandchildren.

The next Stay Free event in the area will be held at the German Canadian Harmony Hall in Redcliff, on Feb. 5.