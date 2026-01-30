'Gas City' residents enthusiastic for Alberta referendum
A large crowd turned out for an Alberta independence petition signing in Medicine Hat, where organizers say over 2,000 residents stopped by to add their names to the list of those calling for a referendum.
Medicine Hat hosted its first “Stay Free Alberta” petition signing event recently, with a presentation about the immediate positive implications of an independent Alberta by Matt Klimaszewski.
Klimaszewski is a prominent community figure in Medicine Hat, a man known for his leadership in veteran affairs and his efforts to help preserve the area's local heritage.
The event, held at the Wyndham Garden Medicine Hat hotel, saw just over 2,000 Albertans pass through the doors during a six-hour window. Originally scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., organizers opened the doors to the venue two hours early as excited signees were already lining up to get in.
Tired of the empty promises, the decisions made about their future by a tone-deaf Liberal government on the other side of the country, and an uncertain future for Alberta's youth, the attendees I spoke with expressed fatigue with Ottawa, but also a sense of hope for a free and prosperous Alberta for themselves, their children, and their grandchildren.
The next Stay Free event in the area will be held at the German Canadian Harmony Hall in Redcliff, on Feb. 5.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-30 17:22:04 -0500 FlagThe “Gas City” reputation goes back a long way. One story I heard about Medicine Hat was that Rudyard Kipling once referred to it as being a city that “had all Hell for a basement”. When I lived there nearly 40 years ago, it had its own electrical utility using the gas it’s sitting on to fuel its generators.