Gaza hospital tragedy: Separating fact from fiction with Joel Pollak

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel Pollak of Breitbart News joined the show to break down the aftermath of the explosion that occurred at a hospital in Gaza City.

The incident, which happened at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital, has sparked international outrage and conflicting claims with some, including Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, hastily giving their take on events before facts were confirmed.

The disinformation about the Gaza hospital today by the New York Times, the BBC, and the rest of the “fact-check” media, weaponized by useful idiots like Justin Trudeau, will no doubt cost lives in riots tonight, and will also make a peaceful conclusion to the war less likely. pic.twitter.com/3brcsg3aZV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 18, 2023

Pollak noted, "All these rockets fired by Palestinian groups are aimed at Israeli civilians. When Israel fires at Palestinian terror groups they're targeting terrorists, not civilians."

Hamas, the Palestinian terror group, initially accused Israel of launching an airstrike, allegedly resulting in the deaths of 500 people. However, Israel swiftly countered this accusation. According to the Israel Defense Forces, a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket misfired, causing the tragic blast at the hospital.

