Glenn Beck: UK 'already lost' if his rally speech results in a ban

'If I’m banned for the things I’m going to say today, Great Britain’s already lost,' he told Alexa Lavoie.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   May 16, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News’ Alexa Lavoie spoke with Blaze Media CEO Glenn Beck at Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally today in London, England, about why it was important to him to attend the event — and whether it is worth the potential consequences. 

“It was important for me to be here, just as a witness to history, and then I was asked to speak,” he said. “Now I’ve been told I may not be allowed back if I speak. Which — fine with me… If I’m banned for the things I’m going to say today, Great Britain’s already lost.” 

Beck shared that he intended to speak about the founding principles of America — principles of freedom and discourse that came from England originally. 

“If you’re going to call me a hater for those, then I’m sorry, Great Britain, I don’t want to come and visit you,” he said. “If that’s what they’re banning, the British people need to wake up and stand up — and I’m glad that they are.” 

Please help us fight back against Keir Starmer's crackdown on press freedom!

Latest News

The UK government has blocked Rebel News journalists Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini from entering the country just days before a major London rally — an alarming attack on press freedom. Rebel News is fighting back by suing Keir Starmer over this blacklist, which punishes journalists for covering events officials don’t like. We are preparing a legal challenge to expose and contest this abuse of power, while also sending Alexa Lavoie to the UK to ensure the rally is still covered truthfully and the public sees what really happens. Please chip in a donation today to help fund the lawsuit against Keir Starmer and support independent reporting on the ground.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.