Glenn Beck: UK 'already lost' if his rally speech results in a ban

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News’ Alexa Lavoie spoke with Blaze Media CEO Glenn Beck at Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally today in London, England, about why it was important to him to attend the event — and whether it is worth the potential consequences.

“It was important for me to be here, just as a witness to history, and then I was asked to speak,” he said. “Now I’ve been told I may not be allowed back if I speak. Which — fine with me… If I’m banned for the things I’m going to say today, Great Britain’s already lost.”

Blaze Media CEO @glennbeck at Tommy Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally in London, England: "I will tell you that I am here today like you, not to stand against anything and not to stand for hatred, but to stand for the most revolutionary idea in human history that all men are… pic.twitter.com/7KjJnp1J7v — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 16, 2026

Beck shared that he intended to speak about the founding principles of America — principles of freedom and discourse that came from England originally.

“If you’re going to call me a hater for those, then I’m sorry, Great Britain, I don’t want to come and visit you,” he said. “If that’s what they’re banning, the British people need to wake up and stand up — and I’m glad that they are.”