Global Affairs Canada condemns killing of Hamas terrorist posing as journalist

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Global Affairs Canada condemning the Israel Defense Forces' elimination of a Hamas terrorist who was posing as an Al Jazeera journalist.

Twenty-eight-year-old Anas Al-Sharif was killed in an airstrike by the IDF on August 10 in Gaza City outside Al-Shifa Hospital. Despite his public role as a reporter for Al Jazeera, the IDF and other sources insist Sharif was the head of a terrorist cell.

"Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera," wrote the IDF in a message on social media.

Al-Sharif was the head of a Hamas terrorist cell and advanced rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Intelligence and documents from Gaza, including rosters, terrorist training lists and salary records, prove he was a Hamas operative integrated into Al Jazeera," wrote the IDF in a message on social media.

Global Affairs Canada stated on Monday that it condemns the killing of "Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza" in a post on X. The federal department went on to declare that the attack was "unacceptable" because "journalists are civilians".

Canada condemns the killing @AlJazeera journalists in #Gaza. Journalists are civilians — targeting them is unacceptable. We call for full accountability and for the protection of media everywhere. #PressFreedom #NotATarget — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) August 11, 2025

Al-Sharif's death has sparked outcry from anti-Israel activists who deny he was a terrorist or affiliated with Hamas. Mainstream media outlets in Canada have consistently reported that Al-Sharif was simply a journalist documenting the war.

Sheila condemned the Canadian government's response: "Foreign Affairs Canada has more care and concern for Al Jazeera journalists who are also Hamas fighters than actual Canadian journalists."

The United Nations Secretary General has reportedly called for an independent investigation into the airstrike that resulted in the deaths of seven people in total.