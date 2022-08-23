Google fellowship imposes discriminatory quotas on White and Asian men

E-transfer (Canada):

Google has teamed up with top universities for a fellowship program called the Google Ph.D. Fellowship, which offers fledgling computer scientists nearly $100,000 in grants, and allows for each participating university to nominate four students each year.

However, the fellowship comes with a catch. Each of the two nominees must either identify as a woman, be of black, Hispanic, or Indigenous descent, or have a disability.

“If a university chooses to nominate more than two students,” Google states in its outreach FAQ, “the third and fourth nominees must self-identify as a woman, Black / African descent, Hispanic / Latino / Latinx, Indigenous, and/or a person with a disability.”

In other words, some candidates most suitable for the fellowship may not receive the funding for being white or Asian males.

As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, the racial quota likely violates civil rights law, and could threaten the federal funding of all the universities affiliated with the program, which would include nearly every elite academic institution in the United States.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

As detailed by the publication, each of the schools mentioned have their own policies prohibiting discrimination by race, gender, or disability — the very characteristics that Google requires them to base their nominations on.

When pressed by the Washington Free Beacon, Google defended its criteria and denied it was breaking the law.

“Like many companies, we actively encourage a broad range of individuals to apply to our PhD Fellowship program in order to attract the widest and most representative pool of applicants possible—this follows all relevant laws and is extremely common to do,” a company representative said. “Selection for the fellowship is not based on demographics in any way.”