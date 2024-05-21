Governing the 'Ungovernable' province: Derek Fildebrandt on Premier Danielle Smith
Western Standard publisher Derek Fildebrandt joins The Ezra Levant Show to talk all things Alberta politics, with a look at how Premier Danielle Smith has gone about governing the 'Ungovernable' Prairie province.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
Serving as premier of Alberta has been a job with a short shelf life over the past 20 years. No premier since Ralph Klein has managed to achieve a second term, with many failing to even complete their first four years.
Much like a bucking bull at the Calgary Stampede, the province is hard to tame.
Derek Fildebrandt, publisher of The Western Standard, joined Monday's holiday edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a look at Prairie politics and Premier Danielle Smith's tenure so far as premier, and whether she could be the first since Klein to capture elusive re-election.
Assessing Smith's leadership and how the United Conservative Party has governed, Derek told Ezra that Smith's continued leadership looks good, but is far from a certainty:
I'm going to take a wild gamble here and say that Danielle Smith will be, at least the first Conservative, to make it to a second election. Even if she loses that election, she will have been the longest serving Conservative premier in Alberta since Klein.
Smith, in ways that [former premiers Ed] Stelmach, [Alison] Redford and [Jason] Kenney never had, seems to have the party behind her — at least for the time being.
But events have a way of getting in the way of things.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.