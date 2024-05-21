Governing the 'Ungovernable' province: Derek Fildebrandt on Premier Danielle Smith

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Serving as premier of Alberta has been a job with a short shelf life over the past 20 years. No premier since Ralph Klein has managed to achieve a second term, with many failing to even complete their first four years.

Much like a bucking bull at the Calgary Stampede, the province is hard to tame.

Derek Fildebrandt, publisher of The Western Standard, joined Monday's holiday edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a look at Prairie politics and Premier Danielle Smith's tenure so far as premier, and whether she could be the first since Klein to capture elusive re-election.

Assessing Smith's leadership and how the United Conservative Party has governed, Derek told Ezra that Smith's continued leadership looks good, but is far from a certainty: