Grace Tame vanishes from social media

Controversial former Australian of the Year Grace Tame has quit social media and deleted her accounts to focus on an upcoming book tour, reports suggest.

Social media users noticed her accounts on Twitter and Instagram had been taken down on Tuesday after she shared of a photo of a street beggar juxtaposed next to a billboard featuring an image remembering the Queen following her death with a caption reading: 'Never seen a picture speak so many words.'

Tame is no stranger to online controversy with her highly politicised, edgy posts often coming under fire from social media users.

Political commentator Andrew Bolt last month issued a warning to Tame over her posts suggesting the Sky News host was 'minimising domestic violence' after he acknowledged Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini's prior summary offence was not the reason he was stopped from boarding a flight to New Zealand to report on an anti-government protest.

Did Grace Tame delete her account before or after her mate Albo didn’t invite her to the Queen’s funeral?



It’s not like her to sook. https://t.co/Q2W0JOhcT2 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 13, 2022

In January, Tame made national headlines after a frosty meeting with then Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife during the Australian of the Year awards ceremony at The Lodge.

Tame’s actions at the Canberra function were labelled ‘childish’ and 'immature' by media commentators at the time, while she was cheered on by left-wing media.

However, Tame’s decision to delete her social media profiles is likely not a permanent one, with partner Max Heerey telling news.com.au she “momentarily” deactivated her accounts to concentrate on an upcoming book tour.

“Grace has deactivated her socials momentarily because she has her book tour fast approaching,” he said. “She is trying to focus on her commitments relating to that over the coming weeks.”

Tame's book is set to be released on September 27 and documents Tame's childhood experiences of suffering and exposing her sexual abuse through her work as an activist and being crowned Australian of the Year.