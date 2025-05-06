GREENS BINNED: Punished at polls for pushing pro-Hamas politics

Adam Bandt’s hard-left Gaza obsession has backfired — and now even his own seat is toast.

Avi Yemini
Let’s not sugar-coat this: the Greens tried to run a pro-Hamas agenda and the Australian public just gave them the hiding they deserved. Voters weren’t fooled, and Adam Bandt is now facing the humiliating result of losing his own seat in Melbourne.

For years, Bandt’s Greens have postured as moral crusaders. But this election has exposed their true colours — and Australians didn’t like what they saw. The numbers don’t lie. The Greens copped a swing against them in every one of their lower house seats. Griffith and Brisbane are already gone, and Ryan looks like it’s next. Melbourne, once the pride of the Greens, is now teetering.

Victorian senator Steph Hodgins-May tried to play it down, telling the ABC: “We did expect that we would see some shifts, given the redistribution that happened. But we’re not concerned about Melbourne.”

Really? Not concerned? Labor’s Sarah Witty has taken a clear lead, with 54 per cent of the vote after preferences. Bandt suffered a 4.17 per cent swing against him. That’s not a little shift — that’s a warning shot.

Even the pollsters are spelling it out. Kos Samaras from Redbridge Group said, “They were seen by Green voters as in the business of tearing down Labor governments. People felt they were aiding and abetting Mr Dutton.”

He added, “Research suggested Australians saw the Greens as contributing to ‘trauma’ in the community over the Gaza-Israel war.” Spot on. Bandt’s relentless grandstanding over Gaza — while Australians faced real issues at home — turned people off in droves.

Samaras admitted the Greens could recover in some places, thanks to Gen Z support in the inner cities, but made the big call: “I think they can bounce back in some locations, but their dream to replace Labor is dead.”

It’s a dream that died the moment the Greens decided their priority was championing Hamas instead of helping Australians. Voters noticed — and acted.

