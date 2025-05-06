GREENS BINNED: Punished at polls for pushing pro-Hamas politics

Let’s not sugar-coat this: the Greens tried to run a pro-Hamas agenda and the Australian public just gave them the hiding they deserved. Voters weren’t fooled, and Adam Bandt is now facing the humiliating result of losing his own seat in Melbourne.

For years, Bandt’s Greens have postured as moral crusaders. But this election has exposed their true colours — and Australians didn’t like what they saw. The numbers don’t lie. The Greens copped a swing against them in every one of their lower house seats. Griffith and Brisbane are already gone, and Ryan looks like it’s next. Melbourne, once the pride of the Greens, is now teetering.

In other news from the ‘this aged well’ files: Sunday night, Hamas Party leader was busy celebrating ‘kicking out Dutton.’



Meanwhile, Australia was busy kicking him and his bigoted party straight into irrelevance.



Oops. https://t.co/Kg2CpQcfxb pic.twitter.com/FylIaT6FDf — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 7, 2025

Victorian senator Steph Hodgins-May tried to play it down, telling the ABC: “We did expect that we would see some shifts, given the redistribution that happened. But we’re not concerned about Melbourne.”

Really? Not concerned? Labor’s Sarah Witty has taken a clear lead, with 54 per cent of the vote after preferences. Bandt suffered a 4.17 per cent swing against him. That’s not a little shift — that’s a warning shot.

Every Hamas-apologist and their political enablers just got wiped out in the election



There is still hope for Australia https://t.co/k7H5EU5ApK — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 6, 2025

Even the pollsters are spelling it out. Kos Samaras from Redbridge Group said, “They were seen by Green voters as in the business of tearing down Labor governments. People felt they were aiding and abetting Mr Dutton.”

Another L for Hamas down under



Samantha Ratnam stunned that Australians weren’t buying her brand of hate pic.twitter.com/TI8dsvyjDg — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 7, 2025

He added, “Research suggested Australians saw the Greens as contributing to ‘trauma’ in the community over the Gaza-Israel war.” Spot on. Bandt’s relentless grandstanding over Gaza — while Australians faced real issues at home — turned people off in droves.

On a brighter note, Melbourne and Brisbane have ultimately rejected Hamas. pic.twitter.com/dztE3XG9gf — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 3, 2025

Samaras admitted the Greens could recover in some places, thanks to Gen Z support in the inner cities, but made the big call: “I think they can bounce back in some locations, but their dream to replace Labor is dead.”

From the Yarra to the Sea, Melbourne will be free …



See ya Bandit you ugly wart — Aussie truther (@BagGlamour) May 7, 2025

It’s a dream that died the moment the Greens decided their priority was championing Hamas instead of helping Australians. Voters noticed — and acted.