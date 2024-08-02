Guibeault won't say how many dead trees were removed in Jasper

“Removing dead trees, thinning, doing landscaping, replacing conifers with deciduous trees to try and minimize the impact of a potential forest fire on a town like Jasper, the fact all of these things were done has helped to save large parts of the town,” said Environment Minister Guilbeault.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, Guilbeault's office confirmed 500 hectares of dead trees were cleared to reduce fuel loads in the forest of Jasper, but no details were offered about how many trees remain to be cleared.

Guilbeault says "years of forest management" paid off in Jasper.



30% of the town burned.



30% of the historic Jasper townsite — 358 structures — was lost on July 24 and 25 after an out-of-control wildfire described as a "wall of fire" swept into the Alberta National Park under federal jurisdiction.

A devastating wildfire swept through Jasper National Park and into the historic Jasper townsite July 24, claiming 30% of the town's structures.



Parks Canada officials told the House of Commons Environment Committee that the vast swaths of trees killed by a mountain pine beetle posed a risk to the park.

Parks Canada officials noted the danger of dead trees in Jasper to cause devastating wildfires.



"Obviously one of the big concerns is the dead trees,” said Parks Canada VP Darlene Upton.