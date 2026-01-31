Gun buyback becoming a 'political liability' as support wanes, says Tracey Wilson

Article written by Rebel News staff

Tracey Wilson told Sheila Gunn Reid about the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR)’s latest efforts in opposing the Liberal gun buyback program during a conversation at the Conservative Party Convention in Calgary on Friday.

“There’s not a lot we can do about the [Order in Councils] and the Carney government’s plan for gun owners, but we can make it unpopular and painful for them to do it,” she said.

Wilson said much of their recent work has involved reaching out to municipal law enforcement agencies and provincial governments, asking for a position statement on the program.

“Law enforcement across the country, in particular in Ontario… even the Toronto Police Association, came out against it,” she shared. “Momentum is with us despite the situation we find ourselves in.”

Lately, support for firearms rights has come from many surprising sources, including Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt, affiliated with provincial NDP and Liberal parties, respectively. On the other hand, the provincial governments of British Columbia and Quebec continue to favour the gun grab.

“I think the political sponge of gun control has run dry,” said Wilson, "and I want to make this a liability for the prime minister and anybody else who’s supporting it. That’s the goal.”