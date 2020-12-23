What will a Biden presidency mean for the price of energy?

It's looking more and more each day that Joe Biden will be the President of the United States.

Now, Joe Biden has said that he was not for the Green New Deal — but then he had the Green New Deal listed on his website.

I think Joe will do whatever the puppet masters behind him tell him to do. But his Vice Presidential choice says a lot about his intentions.

Kamala Harris is a radical environmentalist, who is against oil and gas, anti-“fossil fuels” and I suspect our American friends are looking down the barrel of a brand new carbon tax.

Joining me tonight to discuss what a Biden-Harris government means for the Keystone XL pipeline and more is Dr. Jay Lehr.