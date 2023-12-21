Hamas thanks Canada for demanding a ceasefire in Gaza

AP Photo/Hasan Jamali

Hamas praised Canada and its allies Wednesday after they urged Israel to cease further hostilities in the Gaza strip.

On December 20, Dr. Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, said he appreciated the "growing cause by several Western governments" for a ceasefire.

Canada, Australia and New Zealand posited a "positive stance" last week, urging Israel and Hamas to end their months-long war after Islamic terrorists opened fire on and slaughtered more than 1,200 people in southern Israel last October 7.

A joint statement by the countries prime ministers on December 12 called for a "sustainable ceasefire" between the Jewish state and Hamas.

"The recent pause in hostilities allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages and supported an increase in humanitarian access to affected civilians," it reads. "We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire."

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, more than 18,600 Palestinians and Hamas operatives have died during Israel’s contentious military campaign in northern Gaza.

Canada supported a non-binding UN motion last week which singled out Israel for its fierce retaliation amid repeated calls for a ceasefire.

Hamad recognized this call among others which called for hostilities to end.

"We welcome these developments and consider them in the right direction toward isolating the fascist Israeli government globally and ending the longest-ever occupation in our modern time," he said.

On October 13, Hamad called for a Global Day of Jihad, less than one week following their massacre of Israelis and other foreign nationals.

The senior Hamas official contends they "must teach Israel a lesson," as Palestinians are willing to "pay the price" every day.

"We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation and must be finished," he said.