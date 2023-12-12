Justin Trudeau along with PMs of New Zealand and Australia call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The prime ministers of Canada, New Zealand, and Australia have linked up to call for a "sustainable ceasefire" in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Justin Trudeau, Christopher Luxon, and Anthony Albanese released a joint statement today expressing concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calling for an end to hostilities.

The statement reads in part, "The recent pause in hostilities allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages and supported an increase in humanitarian access to affected civilians. We acknowledge the persistent diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to broker this pause, and we regret it could not be extended."

"We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire."

The Israeli Defense Forces are currently engaged in operations in the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas after the terrorist group brutally murdered over 1,200 people, including innocent civilians, children and the elderly, on October 7, 2023.

The joint statement from the three prime ministers went on to say, "We recommit ourselves to working with partners toward a just and enduring peace in the form of a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognised borders."

"We remain concerned about the impact of the conflict spilling across the region and urge all governments in the region to work towards containing the conflict."

Regarding the statement, Trudeau claimed he had a "long and detailed conversation" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon in which he outlined Canada's position.