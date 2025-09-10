Hamilton Bylaw warns residents NOT to violate the privacy rights of criminals!
Bylaw needs to review the law, given there's no expectation of privacy in public.
They say crime doesn’t pay. We’re having our doubts about that old chestnut.
In Lindsay, Ont., Jeremy McDonald was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for defending himself against a home invader armed with a crossbow.
Now, Hamilton bylaw has ordered Dan Myles to remove 10 security cameras from his house, citing privacy concerns. It states cameras recording sidewalks and streets are offside.
Do they realize thousands of doorbell and dashcam cameras already record Hamilton streets? Will a crackdown follow?
Myles states that the Hamilton Police Service is fine with his cameras, and he has provided footage 40 times to aid investigations, including solving three homicides. However, the City of Hamilton's bylaw department seems overly concerned about the privacy rights of criminals, which Myles argues do not exist.
The homeowner says he is standing his ground. The cameras will remain in place.
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-09-10 21:53:17 -0400 FlagThe insistence that the privacy of criminals is sacred has contributed to a number of burglaries in my neighbourhood.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-10 19:24:13 -0400We must be able to use maximum force against home invaders. At the very least, don’t charge home owners and apartment renters for repelling intruders. Even those who rent a room must be safeguarded by the government. It’s time people took responsibility for their bad actions. That “victim of the system” crapola must be abolished. Many folks have risen above their bad childhoods to become outstanding citizens. Stop believing the liberal nonsense that these people couldn’t help themselves. That’s utter baloney!