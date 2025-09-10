Hamilton Bylaw warns residents NOT to violate the privacy rights of criminals!

They say crime doesn’t pay. We’re having our doubts about that old chestnut.

In Lindsay, Ont., Jeremy McDonald was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon for defending himself against a home invader armed with a crossbow.

Now, Hamilton bylaw has ordered Dan Myles to remove 10 security cameras from his house, citing privacy concerns. It states cameras recording sidewalks and streets are offside.

Bylaw needs to review the law, given there's no expectation of privacy in public.

Do they realize thousands of doorbell and dashcam cameras already record Hamilton streets? Will a crackdown follow?

Myles states that the Hamilton Police Service is fine with his cameras, and he has provided footage 40 times to aid investigations, including solving three homicides. However, the City of Hamilton's bylaw department seems overly concerned about the privacy rights of criminals, which Myles argues do not exist.

The homeowner says he is standing his ground. The cameras will remain in place.