WATCH: Our Hands Off Alberta billboard truck takes over Ottawa!

While Trudeau and his allied premiers were trying to destroy Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith was fighting for Canada.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 20, 2025   |   Activism   |   1 Comment

It’s inauguration day in the U.S. and Canada just narrowly avoided a trade war with Donald Trump—at least for now.

Leading up to his return to the White House, Trump repeatedly called on Canada to fix its border to stop the flow of illegal migrants and drugs into the U.S. or face 25% tariffs on all of the country’s exports. Because of Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade, the move would have crushed our economy.

And what did Trudeau do? In an incredible display of stupidity, he said he would halt all oil exports to the U.S.—destroying Alberta's economy and hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process.

So we launched a new campaign at HandsOffAlberta.com and took our billboard truck to Ottawa to send a message to Trudeau: don’t you dare sacrifice Alberta just because you don’t know how to negotiate with Donald Trump.

Please donate to help us take this message to Ottawa!

We’re taking our digital billboard truck to Toronto, Ottawa, and beyond to inform Canadians about what’s at stake and to challenge the narrative that Alberta isn’t doing its part. Your donation will help us bring this critical message to the streets, showing the facts the mainstream media won’t cover. Support this campaign today and join the fight for a strong Alberta.

What’s worse is that most premiers are fully on board with this plan, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford. (Imagine if Smith called for Ontario to shut down its auto sector.)

But there was some good news this morning: we learned that there would be no trade tariffs coming on Trump’s first day in office. Do you have any doubt that Smith’s attempts to build a working relationship with the new administration had anything to do with it?

While Trudeau and his allied premiers were trying to destroy Alberta, Smith was fighting for Canada. And she won! Although we’re not out of the woods just yet, it was an incredible first step to normalize relations with our most important ally and trading partner.

If you support our billboard campaign, please go to HandsOffAlberta.com to sign our petition. It might not make a difference to Trudeau, but we can show Danielle Smith that Canadians don’t want to burn down Alberta because Trudeau is feuding with Trump.

Please sign the petition to demand Ottawa leave Alberta alone!

We, the undersigned, stand with Alberta against federal overreach that threatens to cripple our economy and jeopardize the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Canadians. Alberta has endured enough. The province contributes billions in equalization payments, supports jobs and industries across the country, and has been forced into economic sacrifices for decades. We demand an end to policies that punish Alberta for its resource wealth. Sign this petition to show your support for Alberta’s right to defend its economy, its jobs, and its future.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-20 18:18:26 -0500
    Drive that truck next to the offices of bureaucrats. Parliament is prorogued but the bureaucrats aren’t. Let them see the truck and maybe it’ll change a few minds.