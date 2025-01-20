WATCH: Our Hands Off Alberta billboard truck takes over Ottawa!

It’s inauguration day in the U.S. and Canada just narrowly avoided a trade war with Donald Trump—at least for now.

Leading up to his return to the White House, Trump repeatedly called on Canada to fix its border to stop the flow of illegal migrants and drugs into the U.S. or face 25% tariffs on all of the country’s exports. Because of Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade, the move would have crushed our economy.

And what did Trudeau do? In an incredible display of stupidity, he said he would halt all oil exports to the U.S.—destroying Alberta's economy and hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process.

So we launched a new campaign at HandsOffAlberta.com and took our billboard truck to Ottawa to send a message to Trudeau: don’t you dare sacrifice Alberta just because you don’t know how to negotiate with Donald Trump.

So we launched a new campaign at HandsOffAlberta.com and took our billboard truck to Ottawa to send a message to Trudeau: don't you dare sacrifice Alberta just because you don't know how to negotiate with Donald Trump.

What’s worse is that most premiers are fully on board with this plan, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford. (Imagine if Smith called for Ontario to shut down its auto sector.)

But there was some good news this morning: we learned that there would be no trade tariffs coming on Trump’s first day in office. Do you have any doubt that Smith’s attempts to build a working relationship with the new administration had anything to do with it?

While Trudeau and his allied premiers were trying to destroy Alberta, Smith was fighting for Canada. And she won! Although we’re not out of the woods just yet, it was an incredible first step to normalize relations with our most important ally and trading partner.

If you support our billboard campaign, please go to HandsOffAlberta.com to sign our petition. It might not make a difference to Trudeau, but we can show Danielle Smith that Canadians don’t want to burn down Alberta because Trudeau is feuding with Trump.