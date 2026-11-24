One Nation has vowed to tear up the Online Safety Amendment (Digital Duty of Care) Bill 2026. In a media release posted on Tuesday afternoon, after Labor and the Greens struck their deal, party leader Pauline Hanson said a One Nation government would immediately repeal the law, sack the eSafety Commissioner and refocus the office on child safety, immediately legislate protections for free speech and a free press, and then put those rights to a referendum at the following federal election.

With Greens support locked in, the bill now has the numbers to clear the Senate, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants it done before parliament breaks for summer.

Media Release: One Nation to repeal Labor’s draconian censorship laws and constitutionally protect free speech



One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson has slammed the Labor-Greens deal to pass the Digital Duty of Care Bill, pledging to repeal the legislation and pursue… pic.twitter.com/LCLWyWxRXc — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) November 24, 2026

Hanson accused the two parties of having "joined forces to impose an Orwellian crackdown on Australians' freedom of speech," adding that "these laws have no place in a free country like Australia." She went further, saying the government was "so utterly desperate to hold onto power, they have resorted to silencing the Australians they have repeatedly let down."

Her central objection goes to how the law will work in practice. "This legislation will pressure platforms to remove lawful speech rather than risk government penalties," she said, warning that "the guise of protecting children should not be used as an excuse to censor lawful debate."

Senator Malcolm Roberts had already said One Nation would vote no, and that a One Nation government would unwind the law, abolish the eSafety Commissioner and put free speech to a referendum.

The deal was struck by Communications Minister Anika Wells after talks held over the weekend with the Greens' communications spokeswoman, Sarah Hanson-Young. In return for Greens support, Labor accepted a "private right of action", allowing Australians and groups to take platforms to court over alleged harm, including through class actions. The agreement also gives the government a rule-making power to set up an ombudsman for digital complaints. Platforms must set out, in assessments lodged with the eSafety Commissioner, how features designed to keep people scrolling may cause harm. The top fine rises from Labor's original $109.2 million to 5 per cent of a company's worldwide revenue.

Companies must take "reasonable steps" on two fronts: a defined list of harms aimed at children, and the most serious material served to adults, including threats, stalking and intimate images shared without consent.

Wells called the package "the most seismic and significant online safety reform that our country has ever known." The United States has already labelled the laws "extraterritorial censorship of protected speech." The bill does not, on its face, create a new criminal ban on ordinary adult speech. It loads legal and financial risk onto the platforms that host it, and the cheap response is to take down more lawful posts rather than fight.

Hanson's plan starts with repeal and ends at the ballot box. Claiming the Commissioner "has strayed far beyond her remit," she said One Nation would "sack the eSafety Commissioner and refocus the Office on protecting children from genuine online dangers." The party would then "immediately legislate to protect freedom of speech and freedom of the press, while retaining clearly defined safeguards against violence and threats to personal safety," before holding a referendum at the following federal election to enshrine those rights in the Constitution.

Her case for a referendum rests on her claim that "Australia is the only Western democracy without explicit freedom of speech and freedom of the press protections." She closed with a line aimed squarely at voters: "Love us or loathe us, One Nation will always stand up for your right to speak your mind."

The Coalition opposes the bill. Shadow communications minister Sarah Henderson said it "does not in fact protect children, it weakens online safety but it's a blank cheque for political censorship." Ahead of the vote, Liberal senator Alex Antic asked: "The under-16s social media ban was meant to protect kids. So why do we need another Bill? Is this about protecting children, or about controlling what the rest of us can say?" In September, Nationals senator Matt Canavan said Labor had "given up trying to lower prices, cut taxes and bring migration under control" and now wanted "extraordinary powers over the internet where Australians go to complain about how badly they're being governed."