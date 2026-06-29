Hard drugs are taking over this Canadian city

When you walk through the downtown core of this city, you can see its potential. The buildings have character, and there is no shortage of great places to eat.

But you can't help but notice the stain running through the area. It's impossible to ignore.

Take a walk through Hamilton and you'll see for yourself the destruction that drugs like fentanyl and crack cocaine have caused. Groups of people openly smoke hard drugs on the streets, with little apparent concern about being seen.

We met up with Dan Myles, a local resident who has been featured on our channel before. Also known as "Intervention Intersection," he has cameras set up around his property to monitor activity. Over the years, those cameras have captured footage that has assisted police investigations, including homicide cases.

Dan wanted to show us just how much the downtown area has deteriorated in recent years. Within minutes of beginning our walk through the streets, we witnessed drugs being distributed on the blade of a knife.

We also encountered groups of people openly using drugs, with some even showing us fentanyl on camera.

To fully understand the severity of the situation, you'll need to watch the video for yourself.

For more coverage on the challenges facing cities across Canada, visit FixOurCities.com. You can also sign the petition below or on our website to make your voice heard.