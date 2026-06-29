Hard drugs are taking over this Canadian city

Open-air drug use has become a daily reality on Hamilton's streets.

Lincoln Jay
  |   June 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

When you walk through the downtown core of this city, you can see its potential. The buildings have character, and there is no shortage of great places to eat.

But you can't help but notice the stain running through the area. It's impossible to ignore.

Take a walk through Hamilton and you'll see for yourself the destruction that drugs like fentanyl and crack cocaine have caused. Groups of people openly smoke hard drugs on the streets, with little apparent concern about being seen.

We met up with Dan Myles, a local resident who has been featured on our channel before. Also known as "Intervention Intersection," he has cameras set up around his property to monitor activity. Over the years, those cameras have captured footage that has assisted police investigations, including homicide cases.

Dan wanted to show us just how much the downtown area has deteriorated in recent years. Within minutes of beginning our walk through the streets, we witnessed drugs being distributed on the blade of a knife.

We also encountered groups of people openly using drugs, with some even showing us fentanyl on camera.

To fully understand the severity of the situation, you'll need to watch the video for yourself.

For more coverage on the challenges facing cities across Canada, visit FixOurCities.com. You can also sign the petition below or on our website to make your voice heard.

PETITION: Fix Our Cities!

25,034 signatures
Goal: 40,000 signatures
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Canada's urban centres are spiraling into decay and chaos, with rampant crime, open drug use, and rising poverty turning once-desirable cities into places of fear. From violent knife attacks on Toronto’s public transit to open-air drug markets in Vancouver, these cities are becoming unrecognizable and unsafe, especially for families. Homeless encampments now dominate public parks and playgrounds, where drug paraphernalia litters spaces meant for children. And it’s not just Toronto and Vancouver — cities across the country are suffering as law and order give way to failed progressive policies. Sign our petition and follow our reporters as we investigate the true causes behind this urban decay and reveal what the mainstream media won’t.

Will you sign?

Lincoln Jay

Video Journalist

Born and raised west of Toronto in the city of Mississauga, Lincoln Jay joined Rebel News as a videographer in August 2020. While specializing in video editing and camera work, Lincoln has also expanded into reporting and presenting his own stories. With stories from Calgary, Alberta all the way to London, England, you can expect a wide variety of content in his reports.

https://twitter.com/lincolnmjay

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COMMENTS

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-06-29 21:26:29 -0400
    It’s all part of the master plan to destroy humanity.