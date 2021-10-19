Have you seen our Fight Vaccine Passports billboard yet?

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Have you seen our big, beautiful billboard along the side of Highway 2 yet? It sits just south of Leduc, Alberta on the west side of the road— and it tells the world about our plan to push back against the new medical tyranny taking hold in Canada.

The billboard receives 1.3 million monthly impressions from people travelling along the major artery that connects the capital city of Edmonton to Calgary in the South and its message is simple: Fight Vaccine Passports.

The Democracy Fund is taking 20 strategic lawsuits across Canada in an attempt to set us all free of these privacy-violating vaccine passport mandates that now require bartenders, personal trainers, girl guide leaders, theatre ushers, airlines customer service workers and so many more to become peeping Toms on behalf of public health authorities.

www.FightVaccinePassports.com is doing important civil liberties work and education through the support of the registered Canadian charity, the Democracy Fund and your crowdfunding donations. All donations to the Democracy Fund qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

Thank you for helping us keep Canada free. We couldn't do any of this without our supporters at home!