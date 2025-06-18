WATCH: He BEAT the cops in court — Now they want HIM to pay

Four years ago, I introduced you to Nick Patterson — a Victorian man who stood up against COVID tyranny and paid the price for doing so. Today, I’m bringing you an important update on his fight for justice.

Nick’s story is one of police overreach, lies and a system that punishes the little guy for daring to push back. He was targeted at a peaceful rally, assaulted, jailed for a month and slapped with extreme bail conditions. The prosecution dragged out for nearly three years — until the judge threw out the charges, ruling that the police had committed unjustified violence and falsified evidence. The judge even declared that all evidence from police was inadmissible.

But despite winning, Nick is now out of pocket more than $300,000 in legal fees. “One would think that if you win your case... the police or the state would pay your costs,” Nick told me. “But no. Neither were made liable.”

And the reason? Complex legal loopholes. Nick explained that “procedural legislation in this state makes it easy to create a controversy, so that the police and the DPP are somewhat indemnified.”

Watch an extended interview with Nick Patterson as he catches up with Avi on The Yemini Report:

They tried to silence him – but Nick Patterson is still fighting Avi Yemini and Nick Patterson reflect on Victoria's brutal COVID restrictions and government overreach in the wake of recent revelations.

He’s now preparing an appeal to the Supreme Court — not just to get his money back, but to set a legal precedent that could protect others from similar abuse. “We’re on the cusp of setting a big, big precedent against the power of the state and the police,” he said.

Nick’s also suing the police in a civil case and is considering launching private criminal prosecutions against the officers involved. “There’s no statute of limitations on criminal offences,” he said. “So I can do that anytime — but first, I need to deal with the time-sensitive issues.”

He’s asking for public help to fund the appeal. If he loses, he risks more costs. But if he wins, we all win — because it would send a message that police can't just drag political dissidents through the mud without consequences.

Check out fightcorruptpolice.com if you want to support this crucial fight. As always, I’ll be following this to the end.