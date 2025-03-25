They tried to silence him – but Nick Patterson is still fighting

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

In the latest episode of The Yemini Report, Avi catches up with Nick Patterson, who became a symbol of resistance during Victoria’s harsh COVID lockdowns. The conversation delves into Patterson’s bold stand against government mandates, the fallout from his defiance, and the broader implications for individual rights and government accountability in Australia.

The episode revisits Patterson’s decision to keep his gym open in 2020, a move that defied lockdown orders and sparked a public showdown with authorities. His actions, widely shared through viral videos, drew heavy police responses, including late-night visits to his home and attempts to intimidate him into compliance. Patterson frames his resistance as a call to inspire others, arguing that collective disobedience could have toppled the government’s narrative. The discussion highlights how his stance, though costly—shuttering his business and landing him in jail — ignited a movement of defiance among those questioning the mandates’ legitimacy.

A key focus is the recent revelation that the Victorian government lost its bid to keep lockdown briefings secret. They speculate that the disclosed documents will likely expose a lack of scientific grounding for the restrictions, reinforcing a long-held view that the public was misled. The conversation broadens to explore how fear and a lack of courage allowed the government to enforce baseless rules.

Beyond COVID, Patterson shares his current efforts, including legal battles against police for costs and damages stemming from his arrests, and his work with the Living Free Movement to empower others facing similar injustices. The episode also touches on the lingering societal divides post-COVID, the cost-of-living crisis tied to government policies, and the need for truthful speech to combat oppressive narratives.