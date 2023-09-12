Health Canada authorizes Moderna's new COVID-19 booster

By Drea Humphrey Stop Medical Silencing Doctors, scientists, politicians, and all medical researchers and professionals MUST be allowed to provide their professional opinions without fear of professional consequences. 42,400 signatures

Health Canada has authorized the new Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 injection targeting the omicron XBB1.5 subvariant for those aged six months and up, after a land acknowledgment.

“The vaccine was authorized after an independent and thorough scientific review for safety efficacy and quality,” announced Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada. “There is strong evidence showing that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh the possible risks.”

“Individuals five years of age and older should receive one dose, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination history. Children between six months and four years of age should receive two doses if they have not been previously vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose if they have been previously vaccinated with one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine,” a statement from the department reads.

Canada’s Chief Health Officer, Doctor Theresa Tam, endorses the new mRNA booster for those aged six months and up. “We will have enough supply for the updated supply to support immunization programs across Canada,” Tam reassures, stating that the “new formulation” is “expected to better protect” against subvariants.

https://twitter.com/TamaraUgo/status/1701634622814109827

Dr. Tam wants to “emphasize that this is an updated COVID vaccine” that will “increase your immunity.”

“As a matter of terminology we’re trying to standardize and simplify the various terms at the moment,” Tam says while responding to a media question about why the panel is not using the word ‘booster.’

“The idea is that we’ll get to a place where it may be much like the flu vaccine,” Sharma chimes in. “People may be on a regular schedule getting an updated vaccine.”

Theresa Tam says public health officials are avoiding the word "booster" when encouraging Canadians to roll up their sleeves for another COVID jab.https://t.co/xjXEEtgqmE pic.twitter.com/1ZvAJRuk8X — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) September 12, 2023

Likewise, Sharma states that “vaccine protection decreases over time which means that many of us are due for another dose,” before warning Canadians to consider sources of data carefully amid “false and exaggerated” information.

With Moderna's updated COVID vaccine now authorized, "Consider your sources of information very carefully," and get a booster dose, warns Health Canada's chief medical adviser, Dr. Supriya Sharma.https://t.co/iO81NgrSyv pic.twitter.com/zmMRisnvgC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 12, 2023

The updated endorsement comes after Health Canada said that they reviewed safety data months before it was released.

Scientific inconsistencies abound within the agency and it’s affiliates at the Public Health Agency of Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

The various governmental agencies have made claims and assertions that directly contradict the manufacturers’ own product monographs (package inserts).