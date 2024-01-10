Ottawa officer stands up to investigation against 'discreditable conduct'

E-transfer (Canada):

"Freedom of action is such an important [component to] understand in law enforcement," Danyluk remarked, emphasizing the extension of professional discretion to OPS officers.

Danyluk said RMS inquiries are conducted with regularity by OPS officers, including queries of cases in which the searching officer is not formally assigned as lead investigator.

Such RMS queries are a "'normal, daily activity" at the OPS, Danyluk said.

Chris Renwick, a retired OPS officer and the hearing officer overseeing the tribunal, said during the first week of proceedings that such RMS queries as regular occurences in policework.

Renwick denied the admission of an OPS document detailing a job description sought to be entered as an exhibit by the defence, maintaining an objection raised by the prosecution. Such a document, prosecutor Vanessa Stewart said, was property of the OPS and submitted to the tribunal without her client's permission.

The disciplinary tribunal is scheduled to continue through Thursday, with future dates, if needed, to be determined.