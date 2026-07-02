Here's the truth about the Montreal shooter's manifesto

On June 22, Montreal became the scene of a horrific attack.

Twenty-five-year-old Seth Scott Hatfield travelled from Lethbridge, Alberta, to Montreal and rented a room at the Hilton in Côte-des-Neiges, near the Triangle district — an area with a significant Jewish population and home to Aylo, the company behind Pornhub.

That location may be significant. In a 104-page manifesto attributed to Hatfield, pornography companies and so-called “Zionist” elites were identified as potential targets. Police have not publicly confirmed a motive, but the document and the location raise serious questions about whether the area was chosen deliberately.

According to the known timeline, a resident reported a man pointing a long gun. Officers arrived within minutes, and Hatfield allegedly opened fire. Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouane was killed in the line of duty, a female officer was critically injured, and civilian Michel Mizrahi was also killed. Hatfield died during the police intervention.

Our deepest condolences go to the victims’ families, friends and colleagues.

But another story emerged after the attack. The manifesto had reportedly been sent to only a handful of mainstream outlets. CBC received it, TVA appears to have received it, but Rebel News did not. We obtained a copy independently and reviewed it in full.

Much of the media reduced Hatfield’s ideology to a single label: “incel.” The misogyny and obsession with romantic rejection are undeniable, but the document goes much further. It is saturated with revolutionary political theory, anti-capitalist rhetoric, antisemitic conspiracy theories and calls for political violence.

Hatfield repeatedly invokes Marxist class struggle and recommends studying figures including Marx, Lenin, Stalin and Mao. He writes about “the influence of Zionist Jews upon the western bourgeoisie” and refers to a “Judaeo-bourgeois class,” fusing communist rhetoric with antisemitic conspiracy theories.

He reframes society as a struggle between “favoured males” and “dispossessed males,” then presents the latter as an oppressed revolutionary class. His enemies include bankers, politicians, pornography companies, real-estate developers, investment firms, police, business leaders, Zionists and even alpha-male influencers.

This is more than an anti-woman rant. It reads like recruitment: an effort to radicalize isolated men, make them sympathetic to his cause and mobilize them against the institutions he blamed for their failures.

Hatfield ultimately proposes abolishing private property, nationalizing the economy and using authoritarian state control to destroy the bourgeois order.

Calling this merely an “incel manifesto” obscures its full ideological character: revolutionary, anti-capitalist, antisemitic and openly violent.