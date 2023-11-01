Here's what protesters had to say at London's Pro-Hamas rally

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show , which airs every Mon - Fri @ 8pm ET | 6pm MT. To watch new feature-length, ad-free episodes, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ . This episode originally aired on October 31, 2023.

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On this free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was in London, England for a giant pro-Hamas protest.

A multitude of anti-Israel demonstrators flooded the streets, and the pro-Hamas rally, which attracted thousands, marched against the backdrop of iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament, and the River Thames.

Among the protesters, a spectrum of ideologies converged, ranging from strong anti-Israel sentiments to calls for Israel's withdrawal to the pre-1967 borders. Most were advocating for a ceasefire in the conflict and humanitarian aid to reach the Gaza Strip.

However, slogans such as "from the river to the sea," often interpreted as a call for the elimination of all Jews, and the word "intifada," which harks back to the dark history of anti-Semitic riots, were loudly chanted as the rally gained momentum.

Ezra asked a protester about the attack on Israel that killed 1400 people, and he responded by saying, "we don't support the attack by Hamas. In reality, that attack was counterproductive."

A Muslim man also shared his thoughts with Ezra and, while condemning violence, hesitated to label Hamas as a terrorist group, citing historical complexities and foreign influences.

The rally also featured Orthodox Jews openly opposing the state of Israel. Their presence piqued curiosity, revealing the intricate layers of beliefs within the Jewish community itself.

Despite the seemingly peaceful facade maintained by some protesters, there was an underlying tension, a veil that, when lifted, revealed deep-seated anger and an air of extremism.

The streets of London exemplified the challenges faced by multicultural societies, where diverse beliefs and ideologies clash, sometimes with severe consequences.