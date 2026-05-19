Here's what the media and politicians are getting wrong about Alberta separatism

For years, Albertans have been talked down to, lied about and ignored by the political class in Ottawa and their media allies.

Now that Albertans are seriously talking about independence, the panic has set in.

The CBC, legacy media activists and Liberal politicians are flooding the zone with misinformation, half-truths and outright fearmongering. They don’t want a fair debate. They want to scare Albertans into silence before the conversation can even begin.

That’s why we launched Alberta Fact Check.

This is a project dedicated to pushing back against the lies with sourced, documented, on-the-record facts.

When a politician twists the truth or tried to rewrite history about Alberta’s future, we’ll fact check it.

When the CBC launders activist talking points as journalism, we’ll fact check it.

When legacy media reporters spread misinformation about the independence movement, treaties, equalization, the economy or the referendum process, we’ll have receipts ready before their spin cycle is over. We are building our own fast-response war room from the ground up.

And I’m not doing this alone.

Helping me on this project are the Western Standard's Cory Morgan and my boss Ezra Levant, two people who know exactly how the media and political class manipulate public opinion to protect the failing federalist status quo.

No spin. No propaganda. No taxpayer-funded narrative management. Just facts. That's it.

Because Albertans deserve the truth as they fight to make one of the biggest political decisions in our province’s history.

To support our efforts, and learn the truth, visit AlbertaFactCheck.com.